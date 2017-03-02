Coffee house becomes setting for ‘otherwordly’ night out

Acid folk from the 1970s, Gamelan and Middle Eastern music and Indian Raga combine for a unique and “otherwordly” night at The Hall in Lancaster.

Melbourne-based Trappist Afterland will be visiting the city as part of their UK and European tour, on March 17.

The band is signed to Lancaster-based Sunstone Records, run by Sie Norfolk, Ant James and Will Crighton.

Sunstone is also the home of Lancaster’s 3D Tanx.

Band leader and vocalist Adam Cole plays acoustic guitar, bohdran, bells, dulcitar, lute, oud, tanpura, Bau Monochord, mandolin and percussion.

He said: “My band Trappist Afterland are based in Melbourne and we are doing a UK/European tour called March of Bards with US psych/folk act Constantine.

“The show in Lancaster will feature Alison O’Donnel of legendary 70s folk band Mellow Candle doing a set plus ourselves and Constantine doing a set each.”

Adam’s lyrical explorations delve into Gnosticism, Christian mysticism and other esoteric themes.

Sunstone Records has released Trappist Afterland’s previous two albums - Afterlander, and Gods Good Earth, with plans to release their new album Se(VII)en in September on vinyl.

The band’s tour also takes in Chester, Bristol, Ayr, Hereford, Berlin, Copenhagen and Zwolle in The Netherlands.

The show starts at 7pm. For more information about the band, see their Facebook profile.

On March 31 at The Hall Sie Norfolk of Sunstone Records selects a carefully crafted soundtrack “to propel your body and brain into the small hours”.

The style of the event is soul and funk, but organisers say “nothing is out of the question”.

Night Owls takes place on the last Friday of every month, between 8pm and 12.30am and has been described as “the antidote to a sterile, sticky floored, no personal space night out”.