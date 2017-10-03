Blues night at Morecambe theatre

Blueswater returns to the Morecambe Winter Gardens this Friday (October 6).

From 8.15pm until late Blueswater with The Section and Courtland Bresner will be performing the best of the blues in the Blue Chicago Bar inside the theatre.

This runs in conjunction with a slideshow on old Morecambe by Evelyn Archer which costs £5 at the door and starts at 7.15pm.

Anyone who wants a tour of the Winter Gardens after the slideshow can have one.

The Blueswater event is free.

For more information Steve Middlesbrough can be contacted on 07771 692626.