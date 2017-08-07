Beatles Day at Morecambe Winter Gardens

Have your say

Fans of the Beatles are in for a treat this weekend.

Beatles Day takes place at the Morecambe Winter Gardens on Saturday August 12 throughout the afternoon and then 8pm till late with a tribute artist to John Lennon, Gary Gibson.

Keith Mitchell’s Daytrippers will be playing Fab 4 songs supported by DJ Steve Middlesbrough and guests from 1pm to 5pm.

There will be Beatles videos, children’s Yellow Submarine colouring competition and prizes.

In the evening Gary Gibson will perform and there will also be a swinging sixties disco.

The afternoon entertainment is free and tickets are £10 for the evening on 07771 692 626.

The Beatles formed in Liverpool in 1960 and became regarded as the most influential act of the rock era with hits such as ‘She Loves You,’ ‘Let It Be,’ ‘All You Need Is Love,’ and more.

To this day music lovers across the world listen to the sounds of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Pete Best and Stuart Sutcliffe.

For more visit http://www.morecambewintergardens.co.uk/events/beatles-day/.