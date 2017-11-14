BBC Radio 4’s Gardeners’ Question Time to record in Lancaster

Green fingered enthusiasts are in for a treat next week when a popular radio programme records live in the city.

BBC Radio 4’s Gardeners’ Question Time will record at the Lancaster Grand Theatre on Tuesday November 21.

The celebrated panel of gardening experts, including Matthew Wilson, Bunny Guinness and Anne Swithinbank along with Eric Robson in the chair, will be tackling the questions put to them by local gardening enthusiasts.

Gardeners’ Question Time is a Radio 4 institution, attracting more than two million listeners a week.

Recorded in a different location each week, this long-standing radio programme has answered well over 30,000 questions since its inception in 1947.

The panel members have been guests of a diverse range of gardening clubs and other organisations; including recording at the top of Snowdon, broadcasting from Buckingham Palace and answering questions from inside Number 10 Downing Street.

The panel are not allowwed to see the questions before the recording. If you would like to ask a question to the experts and learn more about how the programme is run behind the scenes then make sure you attend on Tuesday.

Tickets cost £4.50 and are available to purchase from the Lancaster Grand Box Office on 01524 64695.