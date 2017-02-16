Award-winning cellist returns to Lancaster for concert

An award-winning cellist is returning to Lancaster to play an intimate concert with one of the city’s orchestras.

Leonard Elschenbroich, who has established himself as one of the most charismatic cellists of his generation, is returning to Lancaster to play with the Haffner Orchestra.

The young cellist came to the city recently to play in a piano trio with violinist and real-life partner Nicola Benedetti. Leonard will play Haydn’s cello concerto in C with the Haffner Orchestra, on Saturday February 25 in the Great Hall, at Lancaster University, starting at 7.30pm.

Leonard will play on a 17th century Venetian cello.

The guest conductor will be Bob Chasey, soloist Leonard Elschenbroich, leader Julian Cann and there will be a pre-concert talk by Leonard Elschenbroich at 6.30pm.

Tickets are £14 (£13 concessions). Students and benefit claimants £5 on the door, 18’s and under free.

Buy at haffnerorchestra.org, or ring 01524 582394, also at Lancaster Visitor Information Centre, The Storey.