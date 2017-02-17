Aussie trio bring ‘aural treat’ to latest library music session

Australian psychedelic dance trio Jagwar Ma will be getting loud in Lancaster library next month.

The Sidney-based band, who have just released their second album, will be kicking off an extensive international tour here in Lancaster, in what will be a unique, intimate experience on March 3.

Get it Loud in Libraries said Lancaster music lovers are in for an “aural treat”.

The band go on to perform in Sheffield, Brussels, Amsterdam, London, Edinburgh and California throughout March and April.

They’ll also be a highlight at the world renowned Coachella Festival in California, before heading back to the UK to play Live in Leeds on April 29.

They also play Parklife Festival in Manchester in June, and Secret Garden Party (UK) and Panorama Festival in New York in July.

Gabriel, Jono and Jack joined forces to form Jagwar Ma back in 2011.

I first heard of them when they performed at Beatherder in the Ribble Valley back in 2014.

I missed the show, but friends who chance happened upon them described their uplifting sound as one of the highlights of the festival.

Stewart Parsons, from Get It Loud in Libraries (GILIL), said: “Loud In Libraries is delighted to have booked such a hot band for its spiritual home - Lancaster Library.

“Only a few remaining tickets are left on sale and the city’s music lovers are in for an aural treat.”

Check out their second studio album Every Now And Then. I’d liken them to a cross between The Beach Boys and Django Django with a sturdier beat and a surf twist.

Tickets are available from http://getitloudinlibraries.com/tickets priced £13.50.

The GILIL sessions have seen the likes of Adele, Florence & The Machine, Frank Turner, James Lavelle, The Vaccines, Clean Bandit and Jessie J take to the stage at Lancaster library.

The concept has now spread to libraries up and down the UK.