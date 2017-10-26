ABBA tribute in Lancaster

Grab your platforms and flares for a journey back in time to when ABBA dominated the charts and ruled the airwaves.

Tribute band ‘Thank ABBA For The Music’ will bring their two-hour show to the Lancaster Grand Theatre on Friday.

The show features replica costumes, audience participation, interactive video projection, interview clips and performances of their greatest hits including; Dancing Queen, Waterloo, Mamma Mia, Take A Chance On Me, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight), Knowing Me Knowing You, Fernando, Chiquitita, Super Trouper, Lay All Your Love On Me and many more.

The ABBA story began in Sweden more than five decades ago when members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus met for the first time. After forming a friendship and working together writing songs their pair met their fiancées, Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, who formed ABBA and went on to become a Eurovision song contest and chart-topping success.

After the band stopped making music together their songs lived on with musicals being made dedicated to the band, such as the London musical ‘Mamma Mia!’

Now a tribute takes place in the city to celebrate the popular group and 70s fancy dress is optional for the show. Thank ABBA For The Music takes place at the Grand on Friday October 27 at 7.30pm.

Tickets £19.50 for adults and £17.50 for concessions on 01524 64695 or www.lancastergrand.co.uk.