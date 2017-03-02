Abba tribute band and Dr Feelgood come to Morecambe

Relive the memories of one of the most popular groups in pop history.

ABBA continue to be one of the most popular groups in the world today with their timeless hits echoing through the generations.

Dr Feel Good come to the Platform as part of their 2017 season. Picture by James Cumpsty.

A night in Morecambe will celebrate the work of the Swedish quartet with ABBAMANIA, one of Europe’s Premier ABBA tribute bands.

The tribute band, who have toured all over the world, will play at the Platform in Morecambe on Sunday March 12.

ABBA were a Swedish pop group who topped the charts worldwide in the 70s and 80s with hits such as Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen and Money, Money, Money.

Tickets for the show cost £17.50 and are available online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform or the box office on 01524 582803.

Meanwhile the day before ABBA fans fill the dance floor, pub rock band Dr. Feelgood will also perform.

Formed on Canvey Island in Essex in the early 1970s, Dr. Feelgood are known for their original distinctive R&B sound.

The raw and uncompromising style of their performance resulted in the album Stupidity that immediately went to the number one position in the UK charts.

Dr. Feelgood have also enjoyed global success with a string of hit singles including Milk and Alcohol, Roxette, Back in the Night, Down at the Doctors, She Does it Right, Going Back Home and See You Later Alligator - which gave the group their first gold record.

The current line-up features Kevin Morris on drums, Phil Mitchell on bass, Steve Walwyn on guitar, and Robert Kane on vocals.

They’ll be bringing their unique sound to the Platform in Morecambe on Saturday March 11, with support from The Section.

Tickets for the gig cost £19 and are available online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform or from the box office on 01524 582803.