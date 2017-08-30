Medium explains his psychic experiences ahead of Morecambe show

A former hairdresser turned medium has explained how he hears voices of loved ones that have passed away ahead of his Morecambe show.

Steve Holbrook, regarded by many as one of the UK’s top Clairvoyant Mediums, is visiting the town next month as part of his nationwide tour.

His ability started from behind the salon chair, and he now visits theatres and hotels around the country, and as far as the Caribbean, demonstrating his ability to act as a telephone exchange between this world and the spirit world.

Steve says that he was always aware from being a child that life existed beyond the grave, when he awoke to find five soldiers marching through his bedroom, but could only see the top half of them floating through the room.

“This was a very unnerving experience but it was to give me an early glimpse of what was to come, and now it’s as natural as breathing to me,” said Steve.

Steve started work in Leeds city centre in a busy hairdressing salon and feels that the years he spent behind the chair, having that personal contact with the customers, stimulated his ability to hear the voices of spirits.

Steve had a six week waiting list if people didn’t re-book immediately, and says “I often wonder if they kept coming back for my ability as a hair stylist, or the possibility that they might receive a message from a relative who had passed away!”

He now gives messages of reassurance to people who have lost their loved ones.

One of Steve’s best friends is the multi-talented Jane MacDonald, singer and co-presenter on ITV’s Loose Women.

He met Jane in a spiritualist church many years ago and predicted she would be on BBC TV as part of a cruise entertainment documentary.

She didn’t believe it, but the year after it came true, she was the star of The Cruise, the first docu-soap, and she had the biggest selling debut album of all time.

She has dedicated her auto-biography to Steve, calling him her inspiration and guru, and can’t thank him enough for being there when she needs guidance.

Steve has three books out, ‘Light in the Darkness’, ‘Out of this World’, and ‘Survival.’

He has raised tens of thousands for charities over the years, £50,000 for his local hospice in Wakefield, £5,000 for MacMillan Support, and most recently nearly £30,000 for PACT – a charity that helps terminally ill children and their parents across the country.

He performs at The Lothersdale Hotel on Tuesday September 12 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £17 on 01823 666292, or pay £18 on the door.