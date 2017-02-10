Lancaster pub promises a funny February

After the self imposed abstinence of Dry January organisers at Lancaster’s only comedy club have decided to bring Funny February to the city.

Taking place every Sunday of the month, Lancaster Comedy Club is housed upstairs at the Borough Pub in Dalton Square.

Over the years a host of comedians, including John Bishop earlier on in his career, have taken to the stage to make audiences laugh.

Now the comedy continues every Sunday this month with a mixture of old favourites such as Preston’s Dan Nightingale who appears at the Borough this Sunday, February 12.

Dan worked his way through university as the sound man at a comedy club but being actually on the stage looked like so much more fun.

He is joined by Allyson June Smith who has been tickling Canada’s comedy scene from the moment she put down her chalk and picked up a mic. Playing to packed rooms has become like another day in the classroom for this former schoolteacher.

Comedian’s new to Lancaster also appear such as George Egg who headlines on Sunday February 26.

The comedy club has been dubbed as ‘a Tommy Cooper for the 21st century’ by critics.

Completing the bill is former circus acrobat turned comic Martin Mor with Paul T Eyres and Pete Phillipson.

All above acts are booked to appear in the next few weeks, more details at www.lancastercomedy.co.uk. Admission is £10 on the door, £8 in advance with the shows starting at 8pm.