Could you conquer the Big Mac Meal Challenge?

Four Big Macs, four large portions of fries and four large milkshakes – you've 60 minutes to consume it all. Could you handle The Big Mac Meal Challenge?

The Big Mac Meal Challenge is offering £100 (approximately $160) prize money to any glutinous McDonald's lover who can consume the mammoth binge eating competition.

And although the competition isn't affiliated with McDonald's there are thousands of McDonald's restaurants around the world where the diners can attempt the challenge.

It's no easy feat to conquer either as The Big Mac Meal Challenge still hasn't been won and the competition will be closed once there is irrefutable evidence of a Big Mac Meal Challenge winner.

The Big Mac Meal Challenge Facebook page says, "It is not a good idea to attempt this as it is physically impossible, regardless of your preparations, strategy, size or weight. Believe us, we've seen it all."

'Physically impossible'

If you think you've got the appetite to win you'll need to follow the strict rules.

The Big Mac Meal Challenge's Facebook page states, "The Big Mac Meal Challenge is for one, single, solitary, human challenger to swallow FOUR Big Macs, FOUR Large Fries, and FOUR Large Shakes (of any flavor), completely consumed in 60 minutes.

"The challenger must then hold down the food for 30 minutes after swallowing the last bit without vomiting."

Diners will also have to consume "100 per cent" of the meal, including the lettuce and crispy bits of fries to win the prize.

The Big Mac Meal Challenge adds, "No food or drink substitutions are allowed. Only pickles are optional and may be removed. Why? Because in the end, they just won't matter."