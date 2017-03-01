Comedian Mark Watson brings tour to Morecambe

Tickets are now on sale to see comedian Mark Watson as he appears in Morecambe for the first time.

After performing 111 shows in his previous tour, Mark is amazed to find he has still not visited the town.

Comedian Mark Watson will be coming to Morecambe this year.

His new tour ‘MW’ will see Mark perform in places across the UK that begin with either M or W, including the Morecambe performance at the Platform.

The material during the show will be a mixture of the classic and the never-before-seen – and in some cases a fair bit of it will be about being on a train.

Mark has regularly appeared on BBC 2’s Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Mock the Week, BBC 1’s Would I Lie To You and Have I Got News For You and Dave’s Argumental.

He has performed stand-up on BBC 1’s Live At The Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow and Channel 4’s Comedy Gala and was the star of Dave TV’s Road to Rio, as well as the host of BBC 4’s, We Need Answers.

Mark was nominated for Best Newcomer at the 2005 Perrier Awards, before being awarded the 2006 if.comedy Panel Prize for performing one of his now legendary marathon stand-up shows.

Mark will be at the Platform on Friday November 17 at 8pm. The show is for 14 years and over.

Tickets available from the box office on 01524 582803 or online at https://uk.patronbase.com/_ThePlatform/Productions.