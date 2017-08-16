Chicken wings? KFC join the jet set with first UK airport restaurant at Manchester T3

KFC has joined the jet set! This week KFC and HMSHost International opened its very first airport restaurant – and is now serving up finger lickin’ chicken in the departures lounge of Manchester Airport’s Terminal Three – creating 50 new jobs.

KFC will be serving its breakfast menu until 10am which includes the Chicken AM – crispy original recipe fillet, free range egg, bacon and cheese, topped off with a hash brown and coffee.

KFC at Manchester Airport

The full menu is also available – from 4am until last flight . Along with original recipe chicken, customers can also try some of the latest menu additions.

“This agreement with KFC marks a significant milestone in our strategy to increase our footprint in the rapidly expanding and dynamic UK marketplace through a strong international brand” says Walter Seib, CEO of HMSHost International. “We’re delighted to open this popular concept as part of the ongoing development of Terminal Three.”

Stephen Turner, Commercial Director at Manchester Airport, said: “We are delighted to launch the first ever KFC airside at a UK airport and I am sure the outlet will be incredibly popular with our passengers in Terminal Three. The well-known iconic brand will offer passengers something different, and complements the other food and beverage offering within the terminal.”