Blizzard to blanket city with noise and mayhem before fest...no joke

Evil Blizzard might be hitting the heady heights of fame, appearing alongside legendary headliners such as Rainbow, Sweet and Blue Oyster Cult at the Stone Free Festival at London’s O2 Arena in the summer, but before then they will be hitting their home turf in Preston once again for what promises to be a manic and messy April Fool’s night.

It is rumoured that on the night they may be showcasing a new song, and might even be unveiling a new stage look, confirming that this is not a night to be missed from the home-grown men in masks.

Featuring four bass players, a singing drummer, a psychotic pig and an ever enigmatic ‘Mopman’, Evil Blizzard produce a riot of noise.

And yes, you did read that right... four bass players and a singing drummer! But these guys are actually no joke – despite the date of the gig!

Taking influences from bands like Black Sabbath, Public Image Limited, Killing Joke and Hawkwind, they blend this to make a sound which might leave your ears bleeding at the end of the night!

The Blizz boys - Side, Stomper, Filthydirty, Kav, Prowler, Blizzpig and Mopman – have been very busy since they first hit the scene back in 2013, touring extensively and even finding time to knock out an album – Everybody Come to Church – after being signed to record label Louder Than War.

And in that time they have managed to get themselves something of an obsessive cult following, including Emmerdale actor Dominic Brunt.

But what sets Evil Blizzard apart from any other band?

That would be their wild and wacky antics on stage, coupled with their bizarre and scary masks and costumes.

But it is probably their down-to-earth personalities which have won over the crowds – showing a willingness to engage with their fans at every turn.

Evil Blizzard are performing at the city’s newest music venue – LiVe, based in Preston’s Guild Hall. It’s on Saturday, April 1 and starts at 8pm. Tickets are £10.50, available from the Guild Hall box office on 01772 804444. Support on the night comes from grunge band Boy Genius.

All that is left to ask is: Are you evil?