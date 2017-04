The first trailer of the highly anticipated Stephen King cult horror classic IT has got everyone talking.

Almost 30 years on from the TV series that terrified audiences, New Line Cinema's offering is due to be released later this year.

If director Andrés Muschietti can bring as many jumps to this as he did in his previous movie Mama, this could be giving us nightmares for quite some time.

Watch the pulse-raising first trailer above and be sure to let us know what you think.