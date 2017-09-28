Season of Indian cinema

October sees an Indian indie film season at Lancaster’s Dukes cinema.

Not Just Bollywood kicks off next Tuesday with Kothanodi(18).

Based on Indian folk tales, this supernatural horror film focuses on the lives of four women who are all connected by motherhood.

Faint echoes of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel reverberate through Hotel Salvation (PG) which is screened on October 10 and 12. This comedy-drama is about a father who decides to end his days in the holy city of Varanasi.

Court (PG) on October 17 follows the story of an ageing folk singer in Mumbai who is charged with inciting the suicide of a sewage worker through the lyrics of his songs.

Concluding the season on October 26 will be a classic of Indian cinema, The Lunchbox (PG).

A love story about a mistaken delivery in Mumbai’s famously efficient lunchbox delivery system.

And there’s a tasty treat awaiting the audience after The Lunchbox screening as The Dukes has teamed up with Sanah Patel to provide a food and film offer.

For £10, get a ticket to the film and a buffet of Indian food. Advance booking essential.

For tickets, screening times and more information contact the box office 01524 598500 or www.dukes-lancaster.org