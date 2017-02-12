New cartoon exhibition opens in Lancaster

A popular artist is questioning whether the world would be best understood as a cartoon in his new exhibition in Lancaster.

Highly acclaimed artist Andy Holden provides his animated theory on the subject through a new exhibition just opened at Lancaster University’s Peter Scott Gallery.

Under the title ‘As Speed Increases Objects Can Be In Several Places At Once’, the exhibition forms part of a showcase presented by Lancaster Arts, the University’s public arts programme.

At the heart of the exhibition is the film work ‘Laws of Motion in a Cartoon Landscape,’ an exploration of the world after the end of history.

“This is a gem of an exhibition by an acclaimed, international artist, who is currently working with The Tate, which we hope will draw people nationally,” said Simon Guy, dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at Lancaster University

Part-lecture, part-documentary, part-conspiracy theory, the film examines the formation of ‘laws’ within cartoons as a way of making sense of the world we live in.

The artist’s avatar invites the viewer to experience a world where laws don’t exist.

The exhibition, which is free to enter, is open to the public on weekdays in the Peter Scott Gallery from 12pm until 5pm. It runs until March 17. More on 01524 594151.