Morecambe exhibitions will bring in new year

There’s plenty to do to bring in the new year across the resort.

Over at the Hothouse in Morecambe there will be two exhibitions encouraging art lovers to think about climate change and the people responsible for our food.

On January 13 the Hothouse on Devonshire Road will host the opening night of the iMAP exhibition at 6.30pm.

The exhibition sees the results of six creative projects in the West End of Morecambe which considered issues of climate change and infrastructure.

Photos, films, costumes and street signs will take over the gallery. It runs until February 28.

Shortly after this there will be another exhibition at the Hothouse, beginning on March 1.

Faces Behind the Food Exhibition showcases photo portraits of local food producers and their stories by Johnny Bean, for LESS. The launch event will be followed by the first annual general meeting of the Morecambe Artist Colony (MAC), an informative and social night for all MAC members.

Morecambe Artist Colony is a not-for-profit group of local artists and creatives, passionate about using art for the regeneration of the town by instigating, delivering and supporting curated, high-quality art-led exhibitions and projects.

To join or find out more visit www.tinyurl.com/morecambeartistcolony.