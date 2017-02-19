Mobile cinema to return to Lancaster

The Incredible Moving Picturehouse returns to Lancaster for one week only in March, courtesy of The Dukes.

The Incredible Moving Picturehouse puts the show on the road – literally.

The UK’s only HGV-based mobile cinema screen transforms from an unassuming lorry into a comfortable indoor 100-seat mobile cinema.

It was last in town in November 2015 when The Dukes brought it to Williamson Park and from March 2-9, it will be based in Brewery Lane to ensure that while theatre events take place in both The Rake and The Round, cinemagoers can still get their film fix with a packed programme of new releases.

Among the new films to be enjoyed in this cinema experience like no other will be Loving (12A) from March 3-9; Prevenge (15) on March 3,4, 6 and 7; Toni Erdmann (15) from March 3-9 (except March 7); The Eagle Huntress (U) on March 4 and 8; Best (12A) from March 6-9 and Christine (15) on March 8 and 9.

There’s also chance to see the cult classic Donnie Darko (15) on March 2 and Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars (PG) with a new 30 minute documentary on March 7.

Tickets for The Incredible Moving Picturehouse screenings are priced at £6.50/£5.50.

Also taking place this March at The Dukes is a new play about a woman’s desperate journey across the world to fulfil her dream of becoming a mother. Made In India visits The Dukes from March 2-4.

To book for any of the above call 01524 598500.