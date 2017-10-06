Liam Gallagher: The Late Late Show will be 'awkward' after slating James Corden

Singer Liam Gallagher has said he is facing an "awkward" appearance on The Late Late Show in the US after calling presenter James Corden a "knob head".

The former Oasis star told how he will now be appearing on the chat show but that he still refuses to join in Corden's famous Carpool Karaoke segment.

According to GQ magazine, when asked in August if he would appear on the show, Gallagher said: "No thank you very much. No f****** chance, mate. With that fat bloke from Kevin & Perry?"

His partner, Debbie Gwyther, was reported as telling him at the time: "It's called Gavin & Stacey and you've never watched it", to which Gallagher replied: "I don't need to watch it to know I won't like it. James Corden is a knob head."

Corden later made an ironic response to the slating, telling The Daily Beast: "God, I just don't know how we'll carry on. I don't how we'll even think of carrying on. Yeah, God, what will we do?"

Speaking on the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show as his debut solo album As You Were hit shelves, Gallagher, 45, said he would be travelling to the US within hours for a string of events and performances.

"We've got to go and do James Corden's show, that'll be awkward," he told presenter Chris Evans.

"I ain't singing in no car. I refuse to do it, I'm not doing it, mate. I'll sing the tunes, then I'm out of there."

His time on the radio show saw him perform a number of tracks from the new record, which he described as his "last chance to dance".

Thanking a number of colleagues for their contribution, he paid Ms Gwyther the heartfelt tribute: "Without my missus this wouldn't have happened ... She definitely gave me a kick up the old hooter."

Gallagher also entertained listeners with an attempt to singalong to harvest hymn We Plough The Fields And Scatter, and a rendition of Oasis hit Wonderwall.

As You Were has already received rave reviews from fans, with one person commenting on Twitter: "The real rockstar @liamgallagher didn't hold back ... As You Were is too good."

Another gushed: "@liamgallagher has reignited that dull flame & brought back some excitement to the music industry! #AsYouWere #Passion #Purpose."