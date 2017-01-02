Lancaster University professors share their Beatle love

Two world-renowned poets with a Lancaster connection will be appearing at a free public lecture taking place in the New Year.

Lancaster University Professors of Poetry Paul Farley and Paul Muldoon share their readings and thoughts on the hit poetry anthology, “The Mersey Sound” at the event taking place on Tuesday, January 17 at Lancaster Town Hall.

First published 50 years ago at the height of Beatlemania, “The Mersey Sound” is one of the best-selling poetry anthologies of all time and brought poetry down from the dusty shelf and onto the street.

During the event, both poets will read selected poems from the anthology and then will invite the audience to join them in conversation as they discuss life, Liverpool and what happened when poetry went ‘pop’.

This free event is open to all. Doors open at 6pm with complimentary refreshments and the event begins at 6.30pm.

Free tickets are available at merseypoets.eventbrite.co.uk or by calling 01524 510533.

It is part of a series of free public lectures organised by Lancaster University, which sees top speakers from the university and around the world coming to the area to share their expertise on subjects ranging from art to maths or from physics to poetry. Other events coming up in 2017 include talks about how where you live can make a difference to the health care you receive.

Organiser Lindsey King said: “We’re really excited to be able to feature two such well-known poets.”