Lancaster events to mark the slave trade’s abolishment

The FIG Tree is the world’s first International Fair Trade Centre, founded in the world’s first Fair Trade Town, Garstang.

Now based at Lancaster Priory, The FIG Tree was awarded a grant of £52,500 from the Heritage Lottery Fund in 2015 to explore Lancaster’s role in the slave trade during the 18th century.

To celebrate the end of the project, an exciting weekend of events will take place on March 25, 26, commemorating 210 years since the act was passed to abolish the British Transatlantic slave trade.

As part of ‘210 Abolition – Lancaster slave trade port to Fairtrade City’ events will include a Regency Banquet and Ball at the Borough in Dalton Square; services, a lecture and chocolate workshops at The Priory and a Quaker worship and slave trade with Fair Trade debate at the Friends Meeting House.

The abolition of the slave trade act was passed exactly 210 years earlier on March 25, 1807.

Following a flood in 2015, The FIG Tree was left without a base, until setting up in The Lancaster Priory just before Christmas.

The FIG Tree Heritage Project focuses on St John’s church and the Quaker slave trader Dodshon Foster.

As part of the project The FIG Tree volunteers have delivered six heritage workshops to schools in and around Lancaster and developed additional panels and other materials for their slave trade / Fair Trade exhibition currently on display at Lancaster’s Storey Institute until March 31.