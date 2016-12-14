Lancaster Dukes has Christmas classics sorted

There’ll be a classic Christmas on the big screen at The Dukes cinema this festive season.

The Muppet Christmas Carol (U); It’s A Wonderful Life(U) and Die Hard (18) are all on the festive film menu at the Lancaster cinema.

Christmas would not be complete without the enchanting tale of The Nutcracker and a screening of a Bolshoi Ballet performance will be shown at 3pm on December 18.

If you prefer your festivities with a bit more of a dramatic edge then The Dukes is screening Die Hard on December 19 where Bruce Willis plays a New York cop out to save his wife and other Christmas party goers who are taken hostage in a hotel.

For a complete contrast, The Muppets version of Charles Dickens’ Christmas Carol hits the big screen on December 22 and 23.

Join Kermit and the gang together with Michael Caine in this funny retelling of the traditional tale.

And Christmas at The Dukes really would npt be Christmas without a couple of screenings of the classic It’s A Wonderful Life which this year take place on December 23 and 24.

Starring James Stewart, the film tells the story of apprentice angel Clarence who aims to convince suicidal George Bailey how life would have been in his home town had he never lived.

These classic films are just part of a busy festive season at The Dukes which also includes performances of Pinocchio in The Round until January 7.

For more information on any of these events and to book tickets, call The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or online at www.dukes-lancaster.org.

As a gift to all of The Dukes patrons, the theatre has now lifted their booking fees.

Also showing at the Dukes Cinema this week is National Theatre Live: No Man’s Land tonight (Thursday) at 7pm, Sully at 6.25pm on Friday December 16, 8.30pm on Saturday December 17 and 5.45pm on Sunday December 18.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them will be shown at 8.30pm on Friday December 16, 5.50pm on Saturday December 17, 7.50pm on Sunday December 18 and 11am and 2pm on Monday December 19.

Next year The Dukes celebrates 30 years of promenading in the park with an adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island from July 4 - August 12.

The venue is promising the classic tale will be given a thrilling new twist by the award-winning team behind last year’s sell-out production of The Hobbit in Williamson Park.

To find out more about any of these events visit dukes-lancaster.org.