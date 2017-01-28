Lancaster comedy night to raise museum profile

An organiser of an improvised comedy night hopes the event will encourage more people to visit Lancaster Museum.

Comedy fan Julia Krier has organised the night on behalf of Lancaster University Comedy Institute (LUCI) – taking place at Lancaster City Museum on Friday February 3.

Julia hopes audiences can have a laugh while learning about the museum’s exhibits at the same time.

She said: “I love history and museums and I think we’re so lucky in Lancaster to have such a rich history and so many great museums. But I think that if you’ve lived, or studied, in a place for a long time it can be easy to forget just how much is right on your doorstep and you take it for granted almost.”

On the night museum manager, Heather Dowler, will introduce various items from the museum’s collections and a group of comedians from LUCI, will then perform a series of improvised comedy sketches using the items for inspiration.

LUCI comedians, Jim Huxter, Edward Dearden, Andrew McKendrick, Hannah Wesson, Jake Black, Ben Collins and Dean Tsang will not be aware of the items.

Items could include archaeology, fine art, photographs, costume, personal items and every day items such as cooking equipment. “I hope the event will inspire people perhaps to go back and take a closer look at certain items or the rest of the museum collection,” said Julia.

The event is a not for profit event, doors open at 7pm, show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £2 on 01524 64637.