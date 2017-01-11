Lancashire singles being sought to take part in audition for TV show Naked Attraction

Grab 2017 by the balls and take part in the UK’s most daring dating show.

Channel 4’s naked attraction is back for a brand new series and looking for Lancashire’s bravest singles to apply.

The casting team will be holding auditions in January and February. Applicants must be over the age of 18 but apart from that, there are no limits on who can apply.

For an application form, simply send an email with your name, age, phone number, where you’re from and a recent photo of yourself to nakedattraction@studiolambert.com.

Alternatively, leave a voicemail with the same info at 0203 040 6873.