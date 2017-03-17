Hest Bank gym instructor to dance in London show

A local dance teacher and fitness instructor is returning to her roots by taking part in a star-studded show in London.

Kym Walton, who teachers Pilates and Zumba at VVV health and leisure club in Hest Bank, will perform at the London Palladium on Saturday.

Kym is performing as part of Dougie’s Squires Generation dancers which consists of 75 of the original dancers from the Young Generation and the Second Generation of the 70s to the 90s.

“I am absolutely honoured and thrilled to be a part of this show and to be given the opportunity to perform again, especially on the stage of the London Palladium,” said Kym, who also teaches dance at Windermere School.

The show is a celebration of the 100th birthday of the nations singing sensation, Dame Vera Lynn.

Kym started her professional career for Dougie at the Royal Albert Hall performing in the Queens Silver Jubilee celebration in 1977.

It all started with a reunion in January 2016 where all the dancers met up in London.

Dougie then approached Kym at the latter part of last year to see if she would be interested in performing at this star studded event that he was directing.

The show is kicking back in time and reforming for one night only for the Dame Vera Lynn 100th birthday celebration at the London Palladium on March 18.

The show will welcome a host of stars such as Antony Andrew, Bradley Walsh, Brain Blessed, Sue Pollard and many more.

The show is directed and created by Dougie Squires, MVO OBE.

The Generation dancers come from Dougie’s dancers of the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. All have been involved in shows starring Dame Vera from the Young Generation for the BBC, television series to dancing on the VE celebration at Hyde Park.

“The atmosphere was electric in the studio at the first rehearsal,” said Kym.

“It was amazing to meet up with people that we had worked with 30 or 40 years ago and time just melted away.”