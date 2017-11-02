Four Weddings and a Funeral 'to get TV reboot'

Romantic comedy film Four Weddings And A Funeral is being adapted for a new TV series, according to a US report.

The hit 1994 movie, which starred Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell, will be rebooted as an hour-long anthology series on US streaming service Hulu, with The Mindy Project's Mindy Kaling as the writer and executive director.

Richard Curtis, who wrote the hit film, has also signed on as executive producer for the series along with The Mindy Project's co-producer Matt Warburton, Hollywood industry website Deadline reports.

The TV version will mimic the movie by following a group of friends whose lives are intersected by the four weddings and a funeral, and each season is set to have a different story arc.

The cast has yet to be revealed, and the series has yet to be given a release date.

Four Weddings And A Funeral was Curtis' breakout hit, and also helped launch Grant's international film career.

The Mike Newell-directed film told the tale of the charmingly awkward Charles (Grant) and glamorous American Carrie (MacDowell) who he keeps meeting at the titular events.

Also starring Simon Callow, Kristin Scott Thomas, James Fleet, John Hannah and Rowan Atkinson, Four Weddings And A Funeral was a critical and commercial success.

The film won a handful of Bafta Awards and was nominated for two Oscars, best picture and best original screenplay for Curtis.