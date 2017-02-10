Events at Lancaster City Museum this half term

Lancaster City Museum has plenty to offer children and families as February half term approaches.

Next week on Tuesday February 14 the museum will be holding “Bugs Hotel” where children can create their own 5* bug hotel and discover where insects hide.

The event takes place from 10.30am-12pm and 1pm-2.30pm, aimed at children from five to 11-years-old.

It costs £2 per child. Places need to be booked on 01524 64637.

The following day, Wednesday February 15, the Market Square venue will host Creative Crafts - Through the Window.

The event, aimed at older children seven-16-years-old, takes place from 10.30am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-3.30pm.

Organisers say let your imagination run wild and have a go at creating a mixed media masterpiece.

Try your hand at some simple stitches to create the background, paint the glass for your scene and line the window pane for the last finishing touch.

This session costs £5 per child.

Places need to be booked on 01524 64637.

On Thursday February 16, from 10.30am-11.30am, Mabel’s Mini Museum Explorers – Tweet, also runs at the museum.

Join staff for ‘A Bit Lost’ and other birdy tales, then have a go at your own bird craft to take home.

For children up to five years but older siblings are welcome to come and join in.

It costs £1 per child on 01524 64637.

Romans on the Home Front will be shown at the museum on Friday February 17, from 10.30am-12pm and 1pm-2.30pm

Discover what Lancaster was like in Roman times, join staff as they explore the Romans at home and the archaeology left behind.

Aimed at children five-11 years old. £1 per child. Places need to be booked on 01524 64637.