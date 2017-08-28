'Cog' commercial voted best advert in ITV show

Honda's 'Cog' commercial has been voted the best advert in the world.

The award-winning 2003 ad, which sees a cog start a chain of events that ends with a fully built car rolling off a ramp, was chosen by the studio audience of ITV's two-hour special The Best Adverts In The World.

Angus Deayton, one of the stars of the show, joked: "There were no actors in it and it won every award going - it makes us rather dispensable!"

He added: "It's extraordinary and makes you wonder, 'How many takes did it take?' It must have taken years to make."

The ad was launched by Honda to promote its seventh-generation Accord line of cars.

Presented by Hugh Dennis, Possibly... The Best Adverts In The World celebrated the best commercials ever made, and featured classics of past years, the cream of modern British ads and television and online adverts from around the world.

Other stars on the programme included Bill Bailey, who talked about his top food ads, including Donald Trump's Pizza Hut commercial, Fay Ripley, who explored health and beauty and Chris Kamara, who looked back at alcohol and cigarettes on television.