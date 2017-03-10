Book review: The Coast to Coast Walk by Terry Marsh

Time to get those walking boots on and enjoy some long distance treks.

Author Terry Marsh takes you from St Bees Head in Cumbria to Robin Hood’s Bay in Yorkshire on this 190 mile walk which can be achieved in two weeks.

The guide is packed with helpful information and advice, with suggested itineraries, ideas of where to stay and what to do and public transport links.

There is also a separate map booklet available priced at £9.95

The Coast to Coast Walk by Terry Marsh, published by www.cicerone.co.uk, £16.95