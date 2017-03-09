Book review: Mediterranean: A year around a charmed and trouble sea by Huw Kingston

Well if this book doesn’t get the travelling juices going, then nothing will!

On April 26th, 2014 Kingston set off on an epic adventure which took him from Turkey to begin a year long journey around 17 countries through the Mediterranean.

Three months were spent negotiating the coastline of Greece and the Balkans, before walking the full length of the European Alps.

He then cycled through Spain and made his way back into the sea kayak and journeyed across the coast of Andalucia to cross the Strait of Gilbraltar and to North Africa.

Huw’s journey then saw him cycle across Morocco and with a police escort through Algeria and into Tunisia, hopping back into his boat to make his way back to Turkey.

The book is spell bounding and shows human kindness at its best. It also inspired Huw to raise lots of funds for the war refugee children of Syria.

Mediterranean: A year around a charmed and trouble sea by Huw Kingston, published by www.whittlespublishing.com