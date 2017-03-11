Book review: Four Mums in a Boat by Helen Butters, Niki Doeg, Frances Davies and Janette Benaddi

Being a mum can see you in an endless rut of trying to run around the family while you cram in work commitments at the same time.

All those dreams of adventure and fun are put on the back burner until the children grow up. But there is always that niggling doubt that you will be too old to achieve those challenges later in life.

Four mums from Yorkshire faced the such same dilemma, except they did something about it. Having met at a Saturday morning rowing club, they decided to change their lives for ever and take on a challenge and a big one at that.

With eight children between them, full time jobs, households to run and every moment accounted for, it was always going to be tough.

But Yorkshire grit pulled through and the four: Helen Butters, Niki Doeg, Frances Davies and Janette Benaddi took part in one of the world’s most gruelling sporting challenges, a two month race across the Atlantic which has defeated even the toughest athletes.

The book tells the story of this challenge and the battles the women faced, as well as the laughs they had along the way.

It’s an inspirational bed time read and one which will have you reaching for the stars in no time!

Four Mums in a Boat by Helen Butters, Niki Doeg, Frances Davies and Janette Benaddi, published by www.harpercollins.co.uk, £16.99