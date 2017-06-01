Big names on the Dukes screen

A film about Whitney Houston, West End shows and major art exhibitions will all hit the big screen at Lancaster’s Dukes cinema this summer.

There’s a satellite Q&A on June 11 with Nick Broomfield, the director of a new film about Whitney Houston which will be screened beforehand. Tickets £8/£7.

The Dukes Stage on Screen series continues to give theatre goers the chance to experience some of the best theatre productions currently wowing London audiences.

There’s a chance to see Imelda Staunton in the new production of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf on June 3 and there’s another opportunity to watch Daniel Radcliffe in the 50th anniversary production of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead on June 15.

Other national theatre treats lined up are: Peter Pan (June 10), Salome (June 22) and Angels In America Part One (July 20) and Part Two (July 27).Tickets for Stage on Screen are £13.50/£12.50.

Two major art exhibitions can also be viewed on the big screen in June and July.

The Artist’s Garden – American Impressionism on June 18 is an exploration of the American Impressionist movement.

Michelangelo – Love and Death on July 23 offers a full and fresh biography of Michelangelo.

Tickets are £8/£7. To book for the above call 01524 598500.