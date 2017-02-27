10 things to do this weekend (March 4 and March 5)

Here's the pick of things to do in Lancashire this weekend:

FREE: Exhibition: Behind the Wall, Lancaster, from Saturday, March 4

Behind The Wall is an exhibition exploring and revealing the fascinating history and everyday world of the award winning Standfast and Barracks site in Lancaster. Mirador, a Lancaster-based arts and heritage company, has worked to bring the site’s hidden heritage to life – from its birth as a carriage and wagon works and its role as an internment camp in World War One to its nine decades as an international fabric printing company. The exhibition is being held at Lancaster City Museum on Market Square. Open daily 10am until 5pm.

PAID: Guided Rail Ale Trail - Summerseat & Ramsbottom, Saturday, March 4

Does chugging through lush valleys and pretty villages, stopping at some of the finest drinking establishments en route to sample a pint of locally brewed ale sound like the ideal way to spend a day? Then embark on a Rail Ale Trail and explore the fascinating history, heritage and hops that the area is home to. The train run from Bolton Street Station in Bury. Tickets are £34.50. To book call 0161 764 7790 or visit www.eastlancsrailway.org.uk

FREE: Woodland Conservation Day, Thornton, Saturday, March 4

Join the rangers to help manage the wooded plantations at the Wyre Estuary Country Park, River Road, Stanah in Thornton. Make sure you wear clothing you don’t mind getting dirty. Join them from 10am until 1pm. And while you are there why not try out some of the other facilities - such as the great network of paths leading visitors through a variety of estuary and riverside views. Telephone 01995 602125 for more information.

PAID: Mixed Media and Resin Workshop, Colne, Saturday, March 4

A creative workshop where you will learn the many different techniques used in mixed media work. You will then work on your own painting and apply clear UV resin to the surface. Because resin is used over the top of artworks, you can include beautiful trinkets, photographs and other small and meaningful objects. Tickets are £50. It starts at 1pm. The workshop is being held at Artpad on Church Street in Colne. Email: artpadcolne@gmail.com to book

FREE: Monthly Guided Reserve Walk, Preston, Sunday, March 5

This free monthly weekend wander around Brockholes Nature Reserve is led by some of their most knowledgeable volunteers and offers the perfect opportunity to learn all about the wildlife, the reserve, the history and how they are developing over time. Make sure you wear suitable clothing and footwear. The walk starts at 11am. Brockholes Nature Reserve can be found at Jct 31 off the M6 at Preston. Telephone 01772 872000 for more information.

FREE: Artists Rooms: Martin Creed, Preston, Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5

Turner Prize-winning Martin Creed is one of the most influential and exciting British artists working today, using sculpture, neon, painting, video and performance. This solo exhibition from ARTIST ROOMS, accompanied by works from Tate, brings together many of his most interesting ideas including newly acquired work. It’s at the Harris Museum and Art Gallery in Preston. Opening times vary. Visit www.harrismuseum.org.uk/exhibitions for more information.

PAID: Illuminasia, Blackpool, Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5

Illuminasia is unlike anything you’ve seen before! A magical walk-through attraction that blends the tradition of Chinese lantern craft with modern technology to create incredible larger-than-life exhibits. Illuminasia is immersive, interactive and indoors at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool. Perfect for families, captivating for all ages and not to be missed. It is open daily from 11am until 4.15pm. Admission is £12.95 for adults; £8.95 for ages three - 14 and £35 for a group of four (must include one adult); under threes are free. For more information call 0844 856 1111 or visit www.illuminasia.co.uk

FREE: Chorley Handmade Market, Chorley, Saturday, March 4

The Chorley Handmade Market is back. The first of five planned Handmade Markets will take place in the Lancastrian Suite at Chorley Town Hall, Market Street. There will be over 30 handmade craft and food stalls, refreshments and music. If you love handmade then this event is not to be missed. Admission is free and it is open from 11am unti 4pm. For more information call 07793 058414.

PAID: Opera Dinner at Hoghton Tower, Preston, Saturday, March 4

Enjoy opera in the wonderful banqueting hall at Hoghton Tower whilst you dine. This exclusive evening will commence at 7pm with a prosecco reception and a selection of canapes, followed by a three course meal in the Banqueting Hall. As you dine, you will enjoy a series of opera performances from sopranos, Georgina Rosanna Murray and Helen Latham, mezzo soprano, Helen Anne Gregory and tenor, Richard Belshaw. Tickets are £50, available by calling 01254 852986.

FREE: Wyre Estuary Country Park Health Walk, Thornton, Sunday, March 5

Enjoy an urban/rural walk through Wyre Estuary Country Park. This walk is suitable for beginners and trampers (please book tramper at least seven days in advance). These regular walks are designed to help you get fit, stay fit and keep healthy. Meet at the visitor centre for a 2pm prompt start. Make sure you wear suitable clothing and footwear. For more information call 01995 602125.