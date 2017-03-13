10 things to do this weekend (March 18 and 19)

Stuck for something to do this weekend?

PAID: Mother’s Day Crafts, Thornton, Sunday, March 19

Get organised for Mother’s Day on March 26 by attending this craft session. Decorate a log planter then fill with a Hyacinth bulb for Mother’s Day. The event is at Wyre Estuary Country Park, River Road in Thornton. The venue is wheelchair and pushchair accessible. It runs from 10.30am until 12pm. Tickets are £3.50 per person. Booking is essential for this event, so call 01995 602125 or email garstangtic@wyre.gov.uk

FREE: Stephen Watson’s Origami Made Easy, Leyland, Saturday, March 18

The Japanese art of paper folding has been around for centuries and is easier then you think. Drop in (anytime between 10.30am and 12.30pm) to Stephen’s step-by-step workshop and have a go. All ages and abilities are welcome but children must be accompanied by an adult. Create something awesome! It’s at South Ribble Museum and Exhibition Centre in Leyland.

FREE: Fleetwood Health Walk, Fleetwood, Saturday, March 18

A pleasant walk along the Fleetwood and Rossall seafront. Grade: All (relatively flat, surfaced paths, no stiles, suitable for wheelchair and pushchairs, may include road crossings). Suitable for beginners. These regular walks are designed to help you get fit, stay fit and keep healthy. Meet at The Marine Hall for a 2pm prompt start. Phone 01995 602125 for more information.

PAID: St Patrick’s Day Ceilidh, Lostock Hall, Saturday, March 18

The Mill St Catherine’s Park are holding a St Patrick’s Day Ceilidh. There will be homemade Irish Stew and dumplings or homemade vegetable Irish Stew and dumplings. And also be music and dancing from 8pm, courtsey of local folk band, Kitty Hawk - so don’t forget your dancing shoes. All profits to St Catherines Hospice. Tickets: £16.50, by pre-booking only - call 01772 695277. It starts at 6.30pm.

FREE: Xplorer, Fleetwood, Saturday, March 18

Xplorer is the perfect outdoor activity for children and their families. Children will enjoy using a simple map to complete the navigational challenge. To take part simply register, collect your map and answer sheet and off you go. It’s at the Memorial Park, off Warrenhurst Road, from 1pm until 3pm. Tickets are 50p per person. Call 01995 602125 for more information.

PAID: 120ft Abseil Challenge, Whittle-le-Woods, Saturday, March 18

Are you an adrenaline junkie or on the hunt for a new challenge? Why not take part in the St Catherine’s Hospice’s 120ft abseil and scale down St John’s Church, Whittle-le-Woods and support the work of St Catherine’s. It is running from 9am until 4pm. Registration is £15. For more information or to register contact 01772 629171 or email emma.jacovelli@stcatherines.co.uk

PAID: RYA Diesel Engine One Day Course, Morecambe, Sunday, March 19

If you feel you don’t know much about diesel engines, this one day RYA course will help you understand easy things to check and fix yourself while at sea. You can see all the parts and how they work. John also lets you change the oil and filters on a real marine diesel engine. This is a relaxed course. No prior experience is required. Complete beginners are most welcome. Part of the course is working on a real engine outside. It’s at Bay Sea School in Morecambe. It starts at 9.30am. Tickets: £110 per person. Call 07721 891 615 to book or visit www.bayseaschool.com/1-day-courses/diesel-engine

PAID: Tractor Ted 1st Anniversary Party, Thornton in Craven, Sunday, March 19

In 2016, the UK’s favourite little green tractor, Tractor Ted chose Thornton Hall Farm, near Skipton, to be one of their ‘Little Farm’ sites. Tractor Ted is a loveable children’s character who captivates, entertains and educates young children. So why not pop along and help celebrate the first anniversary - see the official Tractor Ted bouncy inflatable and join in with lots of tractor themed farm fun. It is open from 10am. Admission prices vary. Telephone 01282 841148.

PAID: Farmer’s Market, Hoghton, Sunday, March 19

The Great Barn at Hoghton Tower is holding the monthly market from 10am until 2pm. This is one of the original markets in Lancashire. It’s a celebration of fresh ingredients grown or reared locally. Farmers and growers are joined by bakers, confectioners and craftsmen and women to make it a great day out. It is a mecca for locals in the know so come and see what it is all about! Admission is £1 per car or 50p for pedestrians. Telephone 01254 852986 for more information.

PAID: Follow the Tide - Birding at Morecambe Sea Front, Morecambe, Saturday, March 18

South Lakes Ecology will lead this walk, starting at Morecambe’s Stone Jetty, where you can watch feeding waders and wildfowl as they are pushed towards you by the tide. Make sure you wear suitable clothing and footwear. Meet at the Stone Jetty, Marine Road West in Morecambe for a 2pm prompt start. Tickets are £5 adults, £3.50 concessions. Telephone 01539 734888 for more information.