VIDEO: MacMillan makes it four pro wins out of four

Reece MacMillan’s trainer hailed a “perfect” performance after the Morecambe fighter moved to four unbeaten in the professional ranks.

The former Skerton ABC man was a points winner over tough veteran Fonz Alexander at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester on Friday night.

MacMillan, now 4-0, took the decision 40-37 after four action-packed rounds leaving cornerman John Donaghy delighted.

“It was a good performance against a really tough kid,” said the Preston-based trainer.

“It was a cracking fight for the fans to watch.

“Reece dominated from round one and did everything we worked on.

“He worked well behind the jab, everything was just perfect.

“It was a proper, mature performance.”

The 21-year-old impressed his opponent who has been in with some of the country’s top prospects.

MacMillan came through the test on a night when training partner Ryan Watson was upset by someone the Morecambe man had beaten in his third fight, Youssef Al Hamidi.

“Alexander’s been in with some good fighters and we were a bit nervy about fighting him to be honest,” Donaghy said.

“Kieran (Farrell, MacMillan’s manager and the promoter of the show) doesn’t put his lads in any easy fights though and it was the perfect fight for him right now.

“We got some good feedback from Alexander. He told me I’ve got a good kid.

“After two rounds he thought he might ease off but he didn’t.”

There’s a quick turnaround for MacMillan who is back in the gym on Wednesday ahead of pro fight number five at the same venue on April 14.

For tickets, or to sponsor Morecambe’s rising star, call him on 07469 924248 or trainer Donaghy on 07775 728559.