VIDEO: Lowe had no hesitation in stepping up

Isaac Lowe says he had no hesitation in jumping up another level for his European title shot.

Morecambe’s Commonwealth champion is heading to Aarhus, Denmark on March 18 bidding to upset the odds against home favourite and current belt holder Dennis Ceylan.

The 23-year-old, 13-0-1 as a professional, has been afforded little time to develop as he jumped from English to Commonwealth to European title fights.

However after a stop-start 2016 in which he only fought twice, Lowe is keen to grab any opportunity that comes his way.

“How could I turn it down?” he said.

“I couldn’t with the way my year went last year. I won the Commonwealth (a stoppage victory over Marco McCullough in February) and then Tyson’s (Fury) show got cancelled and I was supposed to defend my belt but it never worked out.

Isaac Lowe.

“I was going into 2017 looking at a British title shot but if I can jump up to a European title shot I’d be daft not to take it.

“It’s the kind of fight I’m in boxing for and what I’ve been working all my life for.

“I’m going to take it with both hands.”

For tickets call Lowe on 07534 947221.