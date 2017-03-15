VIDEO: Isaac Lowe and Dennis Ceylan clash at final press conference

Isaac Lowe says he will take Dennis Ceylan into deep water in their European title clash in Denmark on Saturday night.

The pair went head-to-head at their final press conference in Copenhagen on Wednesday ahead of the Westgate Warrior looking to upset the odds and dethrone the home favourite in Aarhus.

Isaac Lowe, right, and Dennis Ceylan go head-to-head at their final press conference in Copenhagen. Picture: Team Sauerland.

“Dennis is not going to know what to do when he faces me in the ring,” said Morecambe’s former Commonwealth and English champion.

“If he thinks it’s personal, we can make it personal.

“I’m going to take him to places he’s never been before, and I’m going to beat him up.

“I’m not here for a holiday, I’m here for his belt. He’s going to need every man in Denmark to beat me.”

The champion, like Lowe, is yet to taste defeat as a professional and says for the first time there is a personal edge to one his fights.

The pair clashed during two days of promotion last month, Lowe pushing Ceylan during a promo shoot in Copenhagen after an exchange of insults.

“For me, this fight is personal,” said the Lodnon 2012 Olympian, who is making the first defence of his title.

“I’ve not felt this way about an opponent before.

“Trash talk is ok, but he crossed the line when he pushed me.

“This has given me more motivation than ever, and I look forward to knocking some sense into him on Saturday.

“It’s a big fight for me and it’s a big fight for Denmark. I promise to make the whole country happy by silencing Lowe.”

Coaches Frank Holm and Jimmy Harrington were also in attendance at the press conference with both men backing their fighters to get the job done.

“I’m not going to give away our game plan, but we’ve looked at Dennis’ previous fights, we’ve looked at his strengths and his weaknesses, and we’re very confident Isaac is going to bring the belt home,” said Harrington.

“Lowe has a good jab and moves well, but he’s not on the same level as Dennis,” said Holm.

“He hasn’t got the same timing, vision or class.

“He is a good fighter, I’ll give him that, I just can’t see him giving Dennis any problems on Saturday.”