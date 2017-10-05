Tyson Fury claims he will not apply for new licence from British Boxing Board

Tyson Fury claims he will take his talents elsewhere and not apply for a new licence with the British Boxing Board of Control.

Morecambe’s former world heavyweight champion has not fought for nearly two years since ending Wladimir Klitschko’s reign in Dusseldorf in November 2015.

Having twice postponed rematches with Klitschko last year, the 29-year-old lost his boxing licence last October when he admitted he was using cocaine and struggling with depression.

Fury had hoped to return to the ring earlier this year but that plan was scuppered when his National Anti-Doping Panel hearing was adjourned in May.

Having announced his retirement on social media in the past, the former British and Commonwealth champion now appears to be exploring other options.

He wrote: “After thinking long & hard about my return I will not be applying for a BBBOCboxinglicense.

“After they way they have handled stuff. No thanks.”

With some believing that meant he was hanging up the gloves, Fury moved to clarify his thoughts.

“Make it clear I’ll not apply to the BBBOC for a new licence I’ll go elsewhere, take my money & business to somewhere that appreciate it,” he said.

Fury was at ringside last month when his cousin Hughie Fury came up short in his bid to take the WBO heavyweight title from champion Joseph Parker in Manchester.