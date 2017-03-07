Tyson Fury claims he will make May comeback

Tyson Fury has claimed his return to the ring is imminent.

Morecambe’s former world heavyweight champion says that he will be back in action on May 13, having not fought since shocking the world and dethroning Wladimir Klitschko back in November 2015.

The self-proclaimed Gypsy King posted on Twitter: “Breaking news. Return of the MAC, May 13th, working on an opponent more to follow.”

He also name-checked promoter Frank Warren, BT Sport and BoxNation, giving an indication as to who would be supporting his comeback.

Fury’s boxing licence is still suspended however, the British Boxing Board of Control having made the move “pending further investigation into anti-doping and medical issues”, a matter which is yet to be concluded and which will prevent any comeback taking place until it is.

That development came the day after he gave up his world titles in an attempt to concentrate on his struggle against depression.

It is understood no deal is yet set in stone but Warren has been influential in Hughie Fury, Tyson’s cousin, securing a shot at WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker on May 6 in New Zealand and would be the favourite to promote him in the event of his return.

Warren, who is due to stage a big bill at Leeds’ First Direct Arena on May 13, tweeted: “The man who ended Klitschko’s reign, the Real Heavyweight King is coming back for his crown.”

Fury added: “I’m taking on all bums, Keep my belts warm guys as they belong to the king who ever got my belts I’m coming for you! Big or small.”