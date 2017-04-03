Tatham to take a year out due to eye injury

Tomi Tatham will take a year away from the ring in a bid to allow a serious eye injury to heal.

The Bentham light heavyweight suffered a shock defeat last time out as he was stopped in the first round by Karel Horejsek at the Manchester Arena.

The 27-year-old had problems with his vision from the opening moments of the contest and has taken the tough decision to take time out on the advice of doctors.

“It’s an old injury that we thought was settled but it’s back,” he said.

“There’s no guarantee they’ll return back to 100 per cent but getting hit in the head whilst trying to heal isn’t the best idea.

“I’ll see where I am in a year and if the itch is still there eyes prohibiting we’re going for that British title full force.”

Tatham will be live on the Lancaster Guardian Facebook page on Tuesday talking about his injury and what the future holds.