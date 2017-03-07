Tatham looks to positives as British title eliminator is postponed

Tomi Tatham’s big British title eliminator may be off but the Bentham fighter is still hoping to put on a show at the Manchester Arena.

Scheduled March 25 opponent Liam Conroy suffered a cut in his two-round win over Yailton Neves on Saturday night meaning an automatic 28-day ban from competing from the British Boxing Board of Control.

It means the fight set for the undercard of Anthony Crolla’s world title rematch with Jorge Linares has been postponed for a second time, Tatham having pulled out with a back injury previously.

Now the 27-year-old is facing a drop down the card but is focused on getting the job done despite his obvious frustration.

“I’m still on the bill, it’s just a case of who I fight now,” said Tatham, 11-1 as a professional.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be an eliminator because it’s a bit last minute to get someone in for 10 rounds.

“It might be more likely a six or eight-rounder which is a bit gutting for me.

“I’m still no closer to the British title which I wanted to win this year.

“All this time I’ve just been focusing on a fight with Liam Conroy.

“For the last seven weeks I’ve been shouting his name while I’ve been running and thinking about him in sparring.

“But I’ve going to get a new opponent now and hopefully I can put on a show and not let it mess with my head.

“I’ve got to be professional.”

Tatham is however left questioning why Barrow’s Conroy elected to take another fight just three weeks before a big opportunity for both men. It was set be a meeting with Steve Cooper for the Northern Area Light Heavyweight title but a pull-out meant Neves stepped in at short notice at the Park Hall Hotel near Chorley,

“I always thought there was a possibility he might get cut or pick up an injury,” said Tatham.

“It originally could have been 10 hard rounds and then when it got reduced to six I was more positive.

“But you can still do damage.

“It’s a bit of a silly move. Why was he doing it? To gain more confidence?

“I don’t know, it’s just one of those things.”

As well as the obvious damage the postponement will do to his career, Tatham hasn’t fought since a thrilling win over Eric Mokonzo 12 months ago, the former Skerton ABC man says he’s also been hit hard in the pocket.

“I’ve taken a lot of time off work to focus on my training,” said Tatham, a personal trainer.

“I’ve cancelled clients and will have lost a lot of money.

“I’m saving for a new house with my girlfriend and there was a lot resting on this fight and it doesn’t look like the money at the end will be the same.”