Shay Walsh ready to regain his BAMMA title after victory over Aaron Blackwell

Shay Walsh will get the chance to regain his BAMMA bantamweight title after his latest victory.

Lancaster’s MMA star picked up a unanimous decision win over Aaron Blackwell at the Genting Arena in Birmingham on Friday night.

Now attention turns to getting back his belt, with Walsh signed up to face Northern Ireland’s Alan Philpott in Dublin on the next BAMMA show on July 7.

The Lancaster and Morecambe MMA and Tiger Muai Thai fighter, who moved to 16-4 with the victory over Blackwell, lost his title to Tom Duquesnoy after a knockout loss back in May 2016.

Philpott, 24, also tasted defeat to the French rising star in his last fight in December.

With Duquesnoy now having moved onto the market-leading Ultimate Fighting Championship in America, the title is vacant with two of his former foes ready to clash.

“I wanted another crack at Tom and a chance to avenge the defeat and my belt back that way,” said Walsh.

“But he’s signed for the UFC so that’s not going to happen.

“Regaining my BAMMA world title is my number one goal, none of these bantamweights can stop me achieving that.

“Alan Philpott is standing in my way and he will be dealt with.

“My momentum and confidence are sky high at the minute, this is the perfect time to remind everyone of the level I’m operating at and be reunited with my belt.

“Going into the fight on Friday night I knew there’d be a quickturnaround if I beat this guy.

“I didn’t want to come away with too much damage and had a to fight smart.

“I did that. I’ve got a couple of scratches but nothing that’s going to stop me from going straight back into training.”

Blackwell, 15-11, retired following the defeat having announced win, lose or draw it would be his final fight.

Walsh got the better of the tricky customer, taking the decision 30-27, 29-28 and 29-28 on the cards.

“The win was what I was after but I was looking for the stoppage,” said the 28-year-old former Lancaster & Morecambe College student.

“His style is difficult. He runs away a lot and disengages with you.

“He’s difficult to pin down and is more focused on not getting hit.

“I knew I’d got the decision. I was the aggressor, sent him back and hit him with some decent shots.

“I didn’t get the chance to really unload because of his style but I expected that.”