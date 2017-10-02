Vale of Lune 60-12 Altrincham Kersal: Six-try Hall stars for league leaders

Vale of Lune produced another sparkling performance to extend their unbeaten run to five games to become outright leaders of North One West following Wilmslow’s surprise defeat at St Benedicts.

Again winger Damon Hall hit the headlines and rightly so with his six tries, the last Vale player to bag half a dozen tries being Fergus Owens at Kirkby Lonsdale in the 2010/11 season.

Damon Hall touches down to score.

Six conversions of the nine tries scored and a penalty goal bring his total from the five games played to 139, but it was another impressive all-round team performance.

In the opening forward exchange the Vale eight had their opposite numbers buckling at the first scrum and in the third minute Hall plonked his arrow firmly into double top when he intercepted the ball 20 metres from the line to streak away for a try which he converted.

Vale were in no mood ease up, Ben Dorrington’s pace featuring in a sweeping move down the left. Evan Stewart, whose influence on the team has been profound, shimmied and then powerfully burst through tackles for a try between the posts in the 14th minute which Hall converted.

As the first quarter drew to a close Altrincham came more into the game and started to stretch the Vale but a well-organised defence ensured that the line remained intact.

Harry Finan hands off Altrincham.

Having withstood the pressure, Hall then added a penalty in the 31st minute and five minutes later the Vale went further ahead with a beautifully constructed try.

As the ball was moved crisply crossfield, lock forward Adam Foxcroft led the charge and Hall was perfectly placed to high step away for his try which he converted.

Two minutes into the second half Hall not only collected his hat-trick but the package also included the try bonus point after a pivotal break from Fergus Owens.

Hall converted this try as he did his own in the 46th minute which appeared out of nowhere thanks to good work from winger Olly Jacques.

Altrincham Kersal prevented a whitewash with a score in the 49th minute when prop Alex Faupal forced his way over from close range, Dave Coleman converting.

However, there was to be no relaxing from the Vale because in the 51st minute another bolt was slid on the box when Chris Ramwell gallivanted over for an unconverted try.

The half century mark was reached in the 53rd minute and it came as no surprise that Hall should be the seven-point provider after Stewart had once again proved what a lively customer he can be.

Jacques rounded off a consummate performance with a deserved unconverted try when he raced clear in the 56th minute.

Two minutes later the visitors grabbed an unconverted try when their hard-working number eight Andrew Frost battled his way over.

Appropriately the final try belonged to Hall, Jack Turton delivering a pass of the highest quality for an unconverted try.

On Saturday the Vale travel to Blundellsands to take on Firwood Waterloo.