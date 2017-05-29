Vale and LRGS coach captains Lancashire to Twickenham win

A new addition to the Vale of Lune coaching staff had a big day out at the home of English rugby on Sunday.

Evan Stewart, also the director of rugby at Lancaster Royal Grammar School, captained Lancashire as they defeated Cornwall 19-8 in the Bill Beaumont Division One Cup final at Twickenham.

Stewart is leaving current club Fylde at the end of this season as he turns his attention more towards the coaching side of the game.

Man of the match at Twickenham Scott Armstrong, who scored a try and was superb throughout, is swapping Fylde for North One West champions Kirkby Lonsdale next season.

Lancashire trailed 8-0 at half-time but hit back with 19 unanswered points in the second period.