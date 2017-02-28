Stott plays in England’s defeat to France

A rising star from the Vale of Lune made her latest appearance for England’s Under 20s on Saturday.

Slyne’s Sally Stott, an Edinburgh University student, played at blindside flanker as the Red Rose lost 17-7 to their French counterparts at Esher RFC in Surrey.

Zoe Aldcroft’s try was converted by Zoe Harrison in the first half but France U20s scored tries through captain Fiona Lecat, number eight Lucie Vinacua and full back Charlotte Torres Duxan.

England head coach Jo Yapp said: “The scoreline probably didn’t reflect the game overall but France took their opportunities and we didn’t.

“They did fight hard today and we can’t fault their effort but there are certain parts of our game plan that we really need to have a look at.

“We’ll learn an awful lot from this experience.”