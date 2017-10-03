Kirkby Lonsdale 50-3 Pocklington: Underley Park men back to winning ways

Kirkby Lonsdale got back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats by hitting a half century of points against Pocklington.

The visitors actually took the lead at Underley Park with a penalty after four minutes from Dan Elliot, but that was as good as it got for the East Yorkshire side.

Kirkby hit back when Harry Huddleston evaded all attempts at capture, found space down the blindside right touchline and was gone from around halfway to score in the corner.

Full back Ryan Terry’s conversion narrowly missed but Kirkby were ahead 5-3 as 10 minutes came up on the clock.

And it was Huddleston again with the second try when he picked up cleanly from the back of a ruck and weaved through the defence to score, again the kick was just wide but it was 10-3.

Great build-up play with fast hands then gave Kirkby’s outside centre Scott Armstrong a chance from around 30 metres and he was unstoppable to score by the posts, the kick making it 17-3.

Into the second half and Kirkby advanced their score with a clever loop move involving stand-off Dave Barton and centre Armstrong which put winger Martyn Knapton in after six minutes for try four and the bonus point, Terry’s conversion taking it to 24-3.

More magic followed as fast movement and skilful off-loading took Kirkby towards the Pocklington line where Huddleston put in a deft chip over the defence for Barton to run on and score the fifth try after 17 minutes of the second period, the kick increasing the lead to 31-3.

Pocklington did have their moments but Kirkby were always in command and were showing no signs of letting up.

Five minutes later they were in again, an Armstrong run was halted close to the line but the ball was recycled and moved left for hooker Matt Holyland to score try six, Terry’s kick moving things on to 38-3.

Pocklington rallied with a period of sustained possession near the Kirkby line, their best spell of the game, but the home defence stood firm.

Kirkby eventually broke out to resume normal service and with second row Gareth Gore getting the ball down for try number seven, the conversion making it 45-3.

The half century was reached then winger Knapton scooted in by the left corner flag, the well-struck touchline conversion drifting wide but it mattered not as Kirkby extended their home league winning run to 51 matches.

A tough test awaits next Saturday away on the artificial pitch at high-flying Preston Grasshoppers who are pushing to reclaim their status in National Two.