Big games for Slyne’s Stott siblings

It’s been another big week for Slyne’s Stott rugby family.

Flanker Sally made her latest appearance for England’s Women’s Under 20s in their 38-15 win over the Army Women at Aldershot’s Army Rugby Stadium.

The Vale of Lune and Edinburgh University player has been a regular for her country at the age group and helped Jo Yapp’s side to a good victory.

England next play the first of two matches against their French counterparts at Esher RFC, Surrey, this Saturday, February 22.

“It’s fantastic preparation for us heading into the France match, the players were patient and stuck to the patterns that were put in place,” said Yapp

Sally’s younger brother Sam, who captains Lancaster Royal Grammar School and also plays for Lancashire, was in action for the North of England’s Under 18s.

He was looking to impress in Leeds ahead of the final England selection games.