Morecambe’s MacMillan seizes chance to be on major TV show

Morecambe boxer Reece MacMillan has been handed the chance to make a big statement on Saturday night.

The former Skerton ABC man is stepped in at just a few days’ notice to take on former English champion Adam Little at Liverpool’s Echo Arena.

Adam Little.

MacMillan will be a big outsider in the six-round light welterweight contest that is part of the supporting card to home favourite Callum Smith’s World Boxing Super Series clash with Erik Skoglund live on ITV4.

It is a leap into the unknown for the 21-year-old who having amassed a 4-0 record is jumping up in class to face by far his toughest test to date against Kirkham’s Little, 17-2.

“Adam Little’s opponent Darren Surtees pulled out and it was offered to Kieran (Farrell, manager),” said MacMillan’s trainer John Donaghy.

“Kieran asked if we fancied it and Reece said ‘no problem’.

“I think Reece will be too strong for him.

“I think it’s a win, win situation. Win, lose or draw Reece comes out with massive credit.

“We might be getting him at the right time, he’s not boxed since December.

“I’ve had a look at him on You Tube and I don’t think he’s anything special.

“He’s not got the power to stop Reece and Reece will give him hell.”

Donaghy, who trains MacMillan in Preston, insists they aren’t just heading into battle for a better purse and some potential TV time and has no qualms about putting his inexperienced fighter’s 4-0 record on the line.

“I’m really looking forward it,” said Donaghy.

“People might not believe he can win but we do.

“We’re not just taking it because it’s a decent wage.

“The days of padded records are gone. We don’t want to go on fighting journeymen.”

Getting on free-to-air TV would be a big boost to MacMillan’s profile.

“Hopefully it’ll be on TV,” said Donaghy.

“They will look at it as a good fight no paper.

“It would be brilliant for Reece to be on.

“It’s a struggle getting sponsors and selling tickets so it would really help get his name out.

“If he does well hopefully people will start jumping on the back of him and supporting him.”