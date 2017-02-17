Morecambe FC ownership wrangle in court

A hearing is due to take place in Manchester today regarding the ownership of Morecambe FC.

G50 Holdings & Other v Burnard returns to Manchester County court today (Friday) following a first hearing two weeks ago.

The absentee owner of Morecambe FC Diego Lemos and Durham-based accountant Graham Burnard, will meet again to discuss the ownership of the club.

The two disagree about which party is the majority shareholder in G50 Holdings, the company used in the takeover of Morecambe FC last September.